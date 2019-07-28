New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 229,873 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 229,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $46,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 331.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of HP by 101.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,557.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $350,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,635 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,266 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. 5,061,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

