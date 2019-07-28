New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,015 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of FedEx worth $59,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in FedEx by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $174.94. 2,003,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.