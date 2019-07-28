New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $69,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of COF traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,221,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock worth $5,053,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

