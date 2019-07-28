New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $67.06 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after buying an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,833,000 after buying an additional 30,705 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.83. 1,640,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,305 shares of company stock worth $39,305,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.