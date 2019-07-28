New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $158.99 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113,565 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Starbucks worth $158,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 575,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.11. 20,837,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,382. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.03.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

