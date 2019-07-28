New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $63,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,042,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after acquiring an additional 964,222 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,139,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,219,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,295,000 after acquiring an additional 549,470 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

MMC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,643. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.