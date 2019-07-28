NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTES. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.55.

NetEase stock opened at $238.96 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,757,000 after acquiring an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $214,335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 691,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,924,000 after acquiring an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 689,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

