Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

NEOS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NEOS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 1,749.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

