NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. 101,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,564. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.