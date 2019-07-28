MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDCM, CoinBene and Cryptology. MVL has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $369,876.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.98 or 0.06024832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048643 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,119,270 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX, UEX and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

