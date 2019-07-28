Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $579.92.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $527.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,124,771. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.