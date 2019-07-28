Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPE. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSEARCA IPE opened at $56.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.33.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

