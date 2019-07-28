Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294,579 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,725 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $596,218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $195.29 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

