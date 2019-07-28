Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 62,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period.

SHM stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

