Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,419 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:BX opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

In related news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 120,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,878,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 502,758 shares of company stock worth $12,111,647 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.