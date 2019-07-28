Morgan Stanley Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Price Target to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital lowered Lionsgate to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

