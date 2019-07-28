Morgan Stanley Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $98.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.21.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $6,533,685.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 42,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $4,017,351.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,794,388.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,383 shares of company stock worth $28,368,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,558,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,740,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,716,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515,513 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

