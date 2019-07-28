Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Monro updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at $22,347,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 704,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Monro by 2,626.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 85,818 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 85,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. CIBC restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King restated a "hold" rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.97.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

