Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CL King reiterated a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $82.86. The stock had a trading volume of 364,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

