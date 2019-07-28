Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

MNRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.86. 364,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ArQule and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.97.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

