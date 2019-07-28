Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

