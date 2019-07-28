Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Purchases 777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

