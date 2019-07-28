Mizuho Boosts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $140.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.14.

XLNX traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,795,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,517. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock worth $1,385,314 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

