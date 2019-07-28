Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $30.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. 4,919,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,248.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

