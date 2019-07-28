MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MGM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 12,595,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,250. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after buying an additional 366,980 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

