MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MGM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 12,595,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,250. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 209,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,853,716.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,117,360 shares of company stock worth $161,200,100. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
