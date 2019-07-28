Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,391 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut DXC Technology from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie purchased 4,166 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.26 per share, with a total value of $234,379.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 48,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,530,821.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 1,465,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $96.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

