Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,130. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.63.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.63 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 18,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $483,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $193,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,422. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,121,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,911,000 after buying an additional 2,772,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 228,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.