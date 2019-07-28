Mesabi Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
MSB stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.
