Mesabi Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

MSB stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.83% and a return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

