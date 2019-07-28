Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Up 31.2% in July

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.17. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $167.34 and a 12-month high of $263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.20 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

