Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Down 74.1% in July

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 293,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 810.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 71,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,262. The stock has a market cap of $488.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

