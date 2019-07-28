MenaPay (MPAY) Trading 159.3% Higher This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $32,486.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 159.3% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000534 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00291351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.01554675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00118630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,956,471 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

