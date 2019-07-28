Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLNT. Gabelli lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.71 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. WBB Securities lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ascendant Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.72) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 979.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 682,014 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 315,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 256,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 106,721 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 69,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.