Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

NYSE:MCC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medley Capital will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCC. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medley Capital by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 194,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 140,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

