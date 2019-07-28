Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 32,133 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,133 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 493,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,241,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

