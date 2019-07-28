MCO Price Tops $4.39 on Top Exchanges (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bit-Z and Bittrex. MCO has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.49 or 0.05999343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC, YoBit, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bittrex, EXX, Livecoin, Liqui, Cashierest, BigONE, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Coinrail, Huobi, DDEX, Bithumb, IDEX, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

