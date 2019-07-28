Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a PE ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, VP Kevin S. Cavanah sold 14,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $306,780.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Harry Miller sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $40,606.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,151,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,471,000 after buying an additional 158,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 100.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 717,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $9,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 34,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

