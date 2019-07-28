Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03.

MTRN traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,356. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

