Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,273,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 2,651,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,675 shares of company stock worth $4,125,869 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $4,508,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,684,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $223.82. The stock had a trading volume of 608,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,117. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.16. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.94.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

