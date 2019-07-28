Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 335,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after buying an additional 190,766 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

