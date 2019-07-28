Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

MMC stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

