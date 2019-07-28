Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marriott International worth $53,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after acquiring an additional 448,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $1,113,207.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,155.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,235,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,739. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

