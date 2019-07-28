Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 2.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.36.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,739. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

