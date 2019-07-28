MARK.SPACE Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $46,272.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MARK.SPACE

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,976,757 tokens. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDEX, Liquid and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

