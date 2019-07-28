Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Buy Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 1,826,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,790. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $121,781.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,087.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.