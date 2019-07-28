MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. MarineMax also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $421.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.48 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.30%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

