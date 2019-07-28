MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 323,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The company has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

