MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.70. MarineMax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The firm has a market cap of $421.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HZO. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Intevac and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.92.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

