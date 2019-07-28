Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.65 million.

Marcus stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44. Marcus has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $45.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 3,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marcus by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marcus by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

