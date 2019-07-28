Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

MPC opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

