MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.23, approximately 350,850 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,062,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,763.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.